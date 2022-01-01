 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,402

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,402

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,402

Urban Style Townhome located in the heart of University Research Park, surrounded by trees and nature. The home comes with a 2 car garage, additional storage and 8ft covered driveway. First floor has a main level recreational room/media with half bath. Hardwoods on the staircase with open railing. Second floor has oversized kitchen with island and upgraded appliances, cabinets and countertops. The second floor has 2 decks off the front and back. Perfect for entertaining. Third floor has owners bedroom with private bath, 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Community offers a pool/cabana, walking paths and maintained yard. Close to uptown Charlotte and airport.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer
State

Truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash that killed CMPD officer

  • Updated

A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts