3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $435,402

Urban Style Townhome located in the heart of University Research Park, surrounded by trees and nature. The home comes with a 2 car garage, additional storage and 8ft covered driveway. First floor has a main level recreational room/media with half bath. Hardwoods on the staircase with open railing. Second floor has oversized kitchen with island and upgraded appliances, cabinets and countertops. The second floor has 2 decks off the front and back. Perfect for entertaining. Third floor has owners bedroom with private bath, 2 additional bedrooms and hall bath. Community offers a pool/cabana, walking paths and maintained yard. Close to uptown Charlotte and airport.