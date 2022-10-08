Recently lowered the price towards on this new energy efficient home completed July 2022. Large Ice White quartz countertop kitchen island, tiled backsplash, gas stove, external vented microwave, slate gray cabinets, gray EVP flooring in main areas with grey-brown carpet in the 3 bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms , garage door openers and a covered patio. Clubhouse, community pool and proximity to Mint Hill. You don't want to miss this opportunity in the Larkhaven Hills Community with expansive new home warranty. Brand new TV with mount , window treatments and the Ring security system with cameras conveys and remains with the home. Refrigerator & Washer & Dryer do not convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $440,000
