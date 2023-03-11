You don't want to miss out on this home completed July 2022. The home is spacious with an open floor plan layout. This home is USDA eligible and contains 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a storm door, Ring security system, dishwasher, gas range with double ovens, built-in microwave that vents outside , 70 inch tv remains mounted in living room. Spacious kitchen with large white quartz countertop with sink with luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main areas, carpeting in the bedrooms and tile in each bathroom. Also there is remaining home warranty as the home was only built 8 months ago. This home is a place of beauty.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $440,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
MARION – The Central Cabarrus Vikings traveled to McDowell High School for the boys basketball 3A Western Regional final Saturday and found th…
GASTONIA – Brantleigh Parrott is already making noise at the college level.
MARION – In many cases, players consider coming off the bench for their high school basketball teams to be a consolation prize for not being g…
As usual there is a lot going on and I’m slipping in a rant too – maybe I’m grouchy after being woke up at 4:46 a.m. Let’s jump right in.