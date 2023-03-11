You don't want to miss out on this home completed July 2022. The home is spacious with an open floor plan layout. This home is USDA eligible and contains 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a storm door, Ring security system, dishwasher, gas range with double ovens, built-in microwave that vents outside , 70 inch tv remains mounted in living room. Spacious kitchen with large white quartz countertop with sink with luxury vinyl plank flooring in the main areas, carpeting in the bedrooms and tile in each bathroom. Also there is remaining home warranty as the home was only built 8 months ago. This home is a place of beauty.