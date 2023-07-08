This 3 story Ryland townhome features gorgeous finishes nestled in the perfect location of Cotswold. Step inside this open layout with soaring 10' ceilings on main living floor, modern finishes, over sized windows, and a beautiful kitchen featuring Greyhound and white cabinets with soft close drawers, a large island, gleaming stainless steel appliances and gorgeous Calcutta Prado quartz countertops. Natural light shines on your open-concept living spaces through energy-efficient windows, highlighting your interior design style. Your impressive Owner’s Retreat offers an en suite bathroom and a pair of walk-in closets. The guest suite presents a private bathroom, walk-in closet, and a beautiful place to grow. Fully Fenced in front yards.