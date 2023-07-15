Stunning 3 bed, 2 bath house on the boarder of booming Lincoln Heights and Oaklawn Park with all the upgrades & features! Just minutes away from Camp North End, NoDa, and uptown! Built in 2019, all systems are young and in like-new condition. Vaulted ceilings, tons of natural light, premium flooring, and an open floor plan make this home perfect for entertaining. The kitchen features quartz countertops, soft-close cabinets, & stainless steel appliances. The Primary suite comes with a massive closet and an ensuite bathroom, including a glass pane shower! Both bathrooms feature floor to ceiling tiling & quartz countertops. The backyard is fully fenced in and offers plenty of privacy, as well as a large shed for extra storage. All appliances including washer and dryer convey. List agent is owner of property