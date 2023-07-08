Beautiful 2 story home in gated community, in cul-de-sac, conveniently located to I-77 & I-485, shopping, & restaurants. Open concept, first floor features great room w/gas fireplace w/mantel; formal dining room; spacious kitchen w/Frigidaire stainless steel appliances, granite countertops & upgraded white cabinets; large breakfast area; powder room; & laundry room. Upstairs features primary bedroom w/walk in closet; primary bath w/granite countertops, separate tub/shower; & 2 bedrooms w/ great storage space. Privacy fence on sides, & mature trees in rear of home. Upgrades include: Prestine hardwood flooring on main level & entire staircase, spindle staircase, custom blinds throughout, climate ceiling fan, can lighting, crown molding, electric/gas line hookup for kitchen stove, garage exterior passage door, double door entries on both front & back. HOA covers lawncare. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, mounted TV in great room, security cameras, & exterior lighting convey.