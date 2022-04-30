3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $450,000

Truly like a MODEL! This open ranch split bedroom floorpan is IMMACULATE and ready to move in. 3 large bedrooms, formal dining room, HUGE open gourmet kitchen with oversized island and breakfast bar, large drop zone near garage, and last but not least a FABULOUS screened-in porch featuring Eze Breeze windows to enjoy the professionally landscaped rear yard. The screened porch can be enjoyed all 4 seasons by adding your own gas fire pit. Lots of privacy in this backyard and walking distance to the neighborhood pool. Easy access to I485 and nearby shops and restaurants.