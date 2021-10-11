3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $452,990

Functionality is one of the features Home Owners most appreciate about this one-story home. Its both casual and formal, with a triple-window Breakfast Nook, eat-in Kitchen Island and Dining Room with coffered ceiling. The spacious Great Room anchors the home, and offers the option to add a fireplace. The secondary bedrooms are located in the front of the Hickory, sharing a Jack & Jill bath, with the Owners Suite comfortably tucked off the Great Room in the rear. Highlights of this sanctuary include a coffered ceiling, dual-sink vanity, wrap-around Walk-In Closet, and a make-up/dressing area. You can personalize the Hickory floorplan with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, ability to add a Butlers Pantry from Kitchen to Dining Room, convert the Lanai to a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), four unique Owners Bath configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.