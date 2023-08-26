At Anderson Townhomes you’ll fall in love with living in your modern, upgraded townhome in a location that allows you to take advantage of all that Charlotte has to offer. Located in NODA you will have easy access to breweries, restaurants, shopping, parks and much more. This home boasts many upgrades including hard surface flooring throughout, quartz countertops in your kitchen and bathrooms, backsplash, kitchen island, and lots of natural light with oversized windows. 3 full bedrooms each with their own full bath. The open concept main level will not disappoint due to its ample space for entertaining. This amazing value will not last long, so book your appointment today and find out about our generous finance offer!