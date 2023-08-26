At Anderson Townhomes you’ll fall in love with living in your modern, upgraded townhome in a location that allows you to take advantage of all that Charlotte has to offer. Located in NODA you will have easy access to breweries, restaurants, shopping, parks and much more. This home boasts many upgrades including hard surface flooring throughout, quartz countertops in your kitchen and bathrooms, backsplash, kitchen island, and lots of natural light with oversized windows. 3 full bedrooms each with their own full bath. The open concept main level will not disappoint due to its ample space for entertaining. This amazing value will not last long, so book your appointment today and find out about our generous finance offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $452,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
CONCORD – The Concord Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on Lincoln Street SW that tragically claimed the lives of two c…
CONCORD – A child rescued from a burning home by Concord firefighters died at the hospital, according to a news release from the City of Concord.
CONCORD — After leading the Concord Police Department for over eight years, Chief Gary Gacek is stepping away from his distinguished 33-year l…
CONCORD — A suspect was shot and killed during an attempt to take the suspect into custody, according to a news release from Cabarrus County S…
Here are scores from opening night of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams: