Welcome to this 55+ Community! Like-new home off of Rocky River Road is just minutes to I-485, and convenient to grocery, restaurants, and healthcare options. The heart of the home is the spacious, open-concept living/dining and kitchen with massive center island. Set off of the kitchen is the large laundry area, and the primary suite. This beautiful retreat has a sprawling walk-in closet, and a stunning private bath with dual sinks and a large glass shower. Also on this level is a den/office area with French door entry, as well as a secondary bedroom and another beautiful full bath. Upstairs, a large loft area awaits, with tons of windows for natural light. Also upstairs is a large heated and cooled storage room, as well as another full bathroom with adjoining bedroom. This home is stunning, stop by today and check it out for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $459,900
