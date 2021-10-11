3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $460,990

The Kitchens design and features are favorites with those who call the Maple home. The layout includes both a peninsula and island, offering substantial countertop area, cabinetry, and a pantry. Centered in the home, the Kitchen flows seamlessly to the Breakfast Nook and Dining area, and overlooks the Great Room that opens to the generous Lanai. Another Kitchen plus is being just steps off the Garage, making for easy grocery unloading. The secondary bedrooms are located in the front of the home, sharing a Jack & Jill bath, with the Owners Suite comfortably tucked off the Great Room in the rear. Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling, dual-sink vanity, wrap-around Walk-In Closet, and a make-up/dressing area. You can personalize the Maple floorplan with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, convert a portion of the Lanai to a Sunroom, add a Patio extension, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.