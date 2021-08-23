3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $464,990

What attracts many Home Shoppers to this floorplan is the included 3-car Garage that opens to a storage-friendly Mud Room that also connects to the Laundry. As you move into the home, the strategic placement of the three Bedrooms provides each space privacy, and the centralized location of the island Kitchen comfortably brings everything together with the Great Room. The Owners Suite is located off the Great Room in the rear. Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling, dual-sink vanity, make-up/dressing area, and sizable Walk-In Closet. You can personalize this home with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, transform a portion of the Lanai to a Sunroom with Barn Doors, convert the Den to a Snore Room, add a Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.