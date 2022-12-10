3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $469,900

Here is another chance to own a picture perfect Bridwell Home! The one next door just sold in a couple of days with multiple offers! Builder is offering $10K to buy down your interest rate! This modern charmer offers an attached large one car garage, rocking chair front porch & great architectural details! Inside you are greeted by a welcoming foyer w/access to a stunning powder room w/full accent wall of designer tile. The living, dining & kitchen are all open to one another with LVP flooring throughout, 10' ceilings, a linear electric fireplace & wonderful over-sized windows. The light filled kitchen offers two tone cabinetry w/soft & self close features, island w/seating, quartz counters, octagonal wall tile to the ceiling, farm sink & SS appliances! Nearby is a walk-in pantry, built-in drop zone and access to the rear deck & yard. Upstairs offers LVP & tile flooring & 3 WOW ensuite bedrooms with designer finishes & features. You'll love to come home or you may never want to leave!