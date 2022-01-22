3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $472,804

Your modern and spacious townhome awaits you! This home has it all: 3 outdoor entertainment spaces, guest suite with full bath on main level, 3 beds 2 bathrooms on the third level, designer kitchen with SS appliance, gas cooktop, wall oven/microwave, direct vent hood, backsplash, and more. Open concept with kitchen open to dining and living room. Spacious primary suite with large walk in closets. Community has a private pool and cabana as well as ponds and walking trails. A short walk to 15 miles of greenway.