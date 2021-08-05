3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $474,900

PROPOSED BUILD in the Preserve at Kinsley Lakes, a unique 12-home development in East Charlotte. Enjoy quiet surroundings and two ponds. Build your own custom home with popular Hickory Flat floor plan by Frank Betz. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms this open plan will satisfy any buyers. Enjoy afternoons with friends and family on a covered porch. Optional 2nd Floor could include additional bedroom, bonus room and bathroom. Home is designed to have basement level garage, and optional finished areas for bedroom, office, home gym, etc. The pictures are for demonstration purposes only (courtesy of Athens Construction Group). The fireplace visible in the pictures is considered a upgrade.