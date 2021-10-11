Flexibility and Layout both receive high marks from Home Owners who call the Redwood home. The Living and Dining rooms located in the front create a formal arrival. This flows into a more casual space with an eat-in island Kitchen that overlooks the Great Room and Lanai. The centrally located Kitchen provides quick access to the Pantry, Dining Room and Garage for easy grocery unloading. The secondary bedrooms are located on one side of the home and share a Jack & Jill bath. The Owners Suite is on the opposite side, off the Great Room in the rear. Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling, dual-sink vanity, and two Walk-In Closets. You can personalize the Redwood floorplan with structural options that include nine different exterior choices, convert the Lanai to a Sunroom, add a Patio extension, add Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), three unique Owners Bath configurations, and if you're looking for more stow space, add light Attic storage and/or extend the Garage. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $478,990
