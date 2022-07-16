 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $497,027

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $497,027

Beautiful New Construction - BACKS TO WOODS, NO REAR NEIGHBORS! Popular Logan Floorplan with Sunroom. Large kitchen with beautiful cabinets and LOTS of storage and counter space. This Logan features four bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts