Beautiful corner lot home near all the Cresswind amenities! Cresswind is a 55+ active lifestyle community with events, activities and tons of amenities. A short drive to uptown, entertainment, recreation and shopping. The community has landscaped grounds that are maintained by a professional landscaping service which includes mowing, trimming, fertilization, and irrigation. The floorpan flows wonderfully from the breakfast area which features an upgraded bench seat and then directly into the kitchen. Adjacent to the kitchen and breakfast room, there’s a gorgeous family room with a fireplace and open dining space for entertaining. This model has an office with a closet which could double as a bedroom plus the second bedroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $499,000
