THIS MODEL HOME CAN BE YOURS! This end-unit Chandler model home has three bedrooms, two full baths, and two half baths. The main floor includes a huge bonus room and a half bath. The second floor includes a dining room/study with a tray ceiling & wainscoting and an open kitchen/family room area. The kitchen has gray cabinets with crown molding, a ceramic tile backsplash, white quartz counters, and stainless appliances, including a gas range & refrigerator. The owner's suite features a tray ceiling and luxury shower with semi-frameless door. The hall bath has a tub with tiled walls & listello accents along with a double-bowl vanity. Exterior spaces include a front balcony and rear deck. Apppliances and alarm system will remain in the home. This home includes 9-ft ceilings on the 1st and 2nd floors, adult-height cabinetry in all baths, and a sodded back yard. Ask about the Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $499,500
