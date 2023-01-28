 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $501,600

APPROX COMPLETION MAY 2023...BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION. 2401 Square Feet featuring main floor primary suite. Hugely popular Amelia design which includes rocker sized covered front porch. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms plus huge 2nd floor loft. Fantastic open kitchen with walk-in pantry, quartz and gas range . Gorgeous iron railing stairs. Multi-zone heating & A/C. SS appliance package, extensive luxury waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile. Main level laundry and beautiful covered veranda.

