 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $502,908

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $502,908

New Construction- 1st FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE on incredible private homesite. This popular Amelia plan with Craftsman style exterior elevation has the owner's suite on the first floor, beautiful open kitchen with gas top range, walk-in pantry and fantastic center island. 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom and huge loft on the 2nd floor, Multizone heating & A/C. Extensive waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile . Estimated completion March 2023

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts