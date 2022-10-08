3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $502,908

New Construction- 1st FLOOR OWNER'S SUITE on incredible private homesite. This popular Amelia plan with Craftsman style exterior elevation has the owner's suite on the first floor, beautiful open kitchen with gas top range, walk-in pantry and fantastic center island. 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom and huge loft on the 2nd floor, Multizone heating & A/C. Extensive waterproof vinyl plank, as well as ceramic tile . Estimated completion March 2023