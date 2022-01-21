3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $504,990

What attracts many Home Shoppers to the Mulberry is the home's standard 3-car Garage that opens to a storage-friendly Mud Room that connects to the Laundry. As you move into the home, the strategic placement of the three Bedrooms provides privacy to each space, and the centralized location of the island Kitchen comfortably brings everything together with the Great Room. The Owners Suite is located off the Great Room in the rear. Suite highlights include a tray ceiling, dual-sink vanity, make-up/dressing area, and sizable Walk-In Closet. You can personalize the Mulberry floorplan with a variety of structural options, including nine different exterior choices, Lanai to a Sunroom conversion, Snore Room in lieu of Den, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), and more. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.