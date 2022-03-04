3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $504,990

Flexibility and Layout both receive high marks from Home Owners who call the Redwood home. The Living and Dining rooms located in the front create a formal arrival. This formal living area flows into a more casual space with an eat-in island Kitchen that overlooks the Great Room and Lanai. The centrally located Kitchen provides quick access to the Pantry, Dining Room, and Garage for easy grocery unloading. The secondary bedrooms are located on one side of the home and share a Jack & Jill bath. The Owners Suite is off the Great Room in the rear on the opposite side. Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling, dual-sink vanity, and two Walk-In Closets. You can personalize the Redwood floorplan with various structural options, including nine different exterior choices, Lanai to a Sunroom conversion, Patio extension, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), and more. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.