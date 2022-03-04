The heart of this courtyard-style home is the Great Room that lives large with an open connection to the island Kitchen and Dining area. Entertainers love the flexibility this open space provides and appreciate all the countertop area, cabinetry, and pantry in the Kitchen. If you need private space for a home office, the Den at the front of the Palm delivers. The secondary, en suite bedrooms are located in opposing corners at the front of the home, giving each privacy and comfort. The Owners Suite is tucked off the Great Room in the rear and comes complete with a tray ceiling, dual-sink vanity, large Walk-In Closet, and a make-up/ dressing area. You can personalize the Palm floorplan with various structural options, including nine different exterior choices, a Sunroom, light Attic storage, and more. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $506,990
