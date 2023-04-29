Lovely Craftsman-style home w/ painted siding plus shake & brick accents. You may wonder how you've lived without the expansive mudroom, complete with a built-in drop zone, closet, space for a desk, & large kitchen pantry! Kitchen includes light gray cabs, quartz counters, tile backsplash, SS appliances w/ 36" gas cooktop, chimney extraction hood venting outside, & double trash pullout. Rear covered porch overlooks the wooded back yard. Family room includes a vaulted ceiling and gas fireplace with Italian marble surround. Off the foyer is a Flex room with full bath. Upstairs Premier Suite includes large WIC & bathroom w/ graphite (dark) stained cabinets, quartz counters, large tiled shower w/ semi-frameless shower door, & brushed nickel plumbing fixtures. Large Rec Rm. Guest baths include quartz counters, tiled floor & dark stained cabs. Laundry room has a tiled floor. Hardwoods are throughout most of the first floor and upstairs hall, plus there are oak stained treads on the stairs.