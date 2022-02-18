 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $510,000

PROPOSED BUILD in the Preserve at Kinsley Lakes, a unique 12-home development in East Charlotte. Enjoy quiet surroundings and two ponds. Build your own custom home with popular Oxley floor plan by Donald Gardner Architects. Featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms this open plan will satisfy any buyers. Enjoy afternoons with friends and family on a covered porch. The pictures are for demonstration purposes only

