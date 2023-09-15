Prepare to be amazed by this exquisite home in the sought-after "Hampton Place" subdivision! With 3 beds, 3.1 baths, a finished basement, and 2-car garage, this gem offers the perfect blend of luxury and functionality. The modern living space, stunning kitchen, and spacious loft create an ideal environment for entertaining and relaxation. The Owners Suite is a true haven with walk-in closets and a spa-like en-suite. Outside, the fenced backyard and community amenities provide endless opportunities for enjoyment. Conveniently located near major highways, this home offers the ultimate in convenience. Don't miss out on the chance to make this your dream home. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $510,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here are scores from Week 4 of high school football involving Cabarrus County and Rowan County teams:
CONCORD — James Dorton Park on Poplar Tent Road in Concord will be closing for a year or more for construction and improvements.
For Tiger, it’s better Latney than never
CONCORD – It was not all that long ago that Jackson Forrest was a self-described “chubby kid.”
CONCORD — Imagine Downtown Concord today, in five years, 10 years or even 50 years. What does it look like? How do you experience Downtown Con…