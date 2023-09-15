Prepare to be amazed by this exquisite home in the sought-after "Hampton Place" subdivision! With 3 beds, 3.1 baths, a finished basement, and 2-car garage, this gem offers the perfect blend of luxury and functionality. The modern living space, stunning kitchen, and spacious loft create an ideal environment for entertaining and relaxation. The Owners Suite is a true haven with walk-in closets and a spa-like en-suite. Outside, the fenced backyard and community amenities provide endless opportunities for enjoyment. Conveniently located near major highways, this home offers the ultimate in convenience. Don't miss out on the chance to make this your dream home. Schedule a showing today!