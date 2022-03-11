3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $510,520

The Caf located off the Kitchen at the front of the Cypress welcomes each day with lots of natural light. This bright feel carries throughout the rest of the home, with windows generously placed from the Kitchen to the Great Room opening onto a view out the covered Lanai. For the chef in the family, theres lots of space to work and house your tools of the trade with a substantial countertop area, cabinetry, and pantry. The secondary Bedrooms share a common hallway and full bath, while Bedroom 3 can be converted into a Den or flex space. Owners Suite highlights include a coffered ceiling, dual walk-in closets, and separate vanities in the Owners Bath. You can personalize the Cypress floorplan with structural options, including nine different exterior choices, a Sunroom, Bonus Room loft space (finished or unfinished), different bathroom configurations, and more. To learn about all the ways you can have this home built around you, contact a Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.