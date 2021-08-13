3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $519,900

SELLERS WILL ENTERTAIN OFFERS BETWEEN $489,900-$519,000 OR ABOVE. Great opportunity to own this rare Highly Customized Full Brick home on a private, almost 3/4 acre lot. This home is in better than new condition w/upgrades galore. Enter through the 8' custom solid wood entry door & notice the custom tongue & groove wood suspended illuminated tray ceiling. Custom wood look tile floor throughout the common area. This split bedroom floor plan provides an easy living one level life style. Beautiful Great Room features a 10' ceiling w/ rustic exposed beams, full brick wood burning fireplace w/gas starter, built-in free floating shelves flank the fireplace. The gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen is open to the Great Room & features custom cabinetry w/Quartz counter tops, Stainless appliances including a gas cooktop w/pot filler faucet, custom vent hood, built-in wall oven & microwave, Coffee/Beverage Bar w/buther block counter top and wine cooler. Large island w/eat-in bar & stainless farmhouse sink.