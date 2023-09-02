The Callum, at Summey. Now is your opportunity to put your personal touches on this open and welcoming 3 story, home in Central Living at Summey. This Callum is FULL of windows and is super Light & Bright, very spacious and welcoming. Second floor is made for entertaining with 10' soaring ceilings, open and inviting, featuring a large kitchen island perfect for gathering while creating meals and memories in the heart of this home. The soaring ceiling in the Owner's Retreat, comfortable sitting area and spacious walk in closet make the Owner's Retreat a relaxing and beautiful place to recharge your batteries each night. This home features a side by side two car garage as well. Timeless elegance and superior craftsmanship, not to mention desirable location, make this a perfect place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $520,863
