3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $525,000

Beautiful, meticulously maintained RANCH home in highly desirable adult community, Cresswind, w/ $75K in upgrades! HOA INCLUDES LAWN CARE, SECURITY MONITORING, INTERNET & CABLE! Spacious entry way w/custom reclaimed wood accent wall, leads into the gourmet kitchen. Kitchen features custom cabinets w/convenient pull outs, under cabinet lighting, GE SS appliance package, including gas range, wall oven w/built in microwave/convection oven, dishwasher, & cast iron farmhouse sink. Open floor plan living area includes dining area, large family room w/ custom built gas fireplace w/stone surround & reclaimed wood accents & custom mantle. Adjoining sunroom adds lots of space to the living area. Primary suite on MAIN level w/his & hers walk in closets, separate vanities, zero entry shower, separate WC. Second bedroom on main level w/generous closet & private bathroom. Upstairs bonus/bed has private full bath, large closet, & easy access into a spacious storage attic (just one step up.)

