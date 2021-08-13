3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $530,895

This 3 Bedroom, 2-Car Garage, 1 story home features a variety of structural options. Options include 4' Garage Extension, Screened Porch, Sunroom, Fireplace, Basement (option available per homesite) and more. Second Floor is optional with Unfinished Storage or Finished Bonus Room (with or without Full Bath and Closet). For additional information ask your Cresswind Charlotte New Home Consultant.