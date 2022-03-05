3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $535,000

FURNITURE, ACCESSORIES & APPLIANCES INCLUDED! This stunning model home two owner's suites plus a spacious bedroom & full bath on the main. The main floor features a tray ceiling in the foyer along with shiplap on the walls & a bath with a tiled shower & semi-frameless door. Oak tread stairs lead to the second floor, which includes an open family room with Craftsman-style wainscoting and a ceiling fan. The stunning kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, a white ceramic tile backsplash in a brick pattern, granite counters, pendant lighting over the island & black stainless appliances, including a French-door refrigerator. The third floor includes two owner's suites, each with large walk-in closets, tray ceilings, and luxury showers. The laundry room has cabinets for storage and a frontload washer & dryer. Exterior spaces include a front balcony and a rear deck. Don't miss this opportunity for a move-in ready, beautifully furnished townhome in the University area!