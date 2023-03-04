Welcome home! This new construction on a wooded lot in a quiet neighborhood offering a perfect blend of serenity and convenience. This must see home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with an additional huge bonus room with the primary bedroom located on the main floor. Enjoy the Chef's kitchen featuring beautiful quartz counter tops & new SS appliances. Living room boasts vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. A covered back porch provides the perfect spot to enjoy the beauty of the natural surroundings and relax in the fresh air. The house is bright with natural light. Enjoy the seclusion on top of a hill with stunning views for additional privacy. The rocking chair front porch is perfect for enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning or a glass of wine in the evening. Plenty of storage in your large 2-car garage. This is a must see home!