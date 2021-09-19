 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $545,000

Are you looking for a Classic, well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Open Floor Plan All Brick Ranch home in great condition with NO HOA ready for your personal color scheme? You'll fall in love with the Updated Kitchen featuring Granite Countertops, SS Appliances, Prep Island, Owner's Suite with Fully Renovated en suite Bath with Walk-in Shower, Vintage Hall Bath, and Work From Home Separate Wired Workshop Space. Welcome and Entertain Guests with a sip of something sweet on the Party Sized front porch under the breeze of mature trees on your 2.3 acre estate oasis well located at the end of Plover Dr for No Through Traffic. Four parcels are included totalling 2.3 Acres, with 3 buildable lots parceled separately . Quick access to 485/85, Shopping and Dining.

