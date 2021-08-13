3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $549,995

Welcome to Paradise! Come see this unique property that will offer a getaway experience every time you come home. A MUST SEE! Master bedroom on main floor has double doors that open to a gazebo covered hot tub that overlooks the lake in the backyard. Newly Upgaded Mater Bath. Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Gourmet Kitchen. Hardwood Floors. Above ground pool surrounded by a deck. This home will deliver an experience like no other.