3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $550,000

This home naturally features a practical floor plan with beautiful customized features. Tons of natural light flows through & the tall ceilings give it an even bigger feel. The full custom stone stack gas fireplace features a 200 year old oak mantle and surrounded with built-ins. Added storage cabinetry, updated light fixtures and added recessed lighting throughout the home. The owners' suite offers a zero-entry spacious shower and dual vanities. The upstairs bed/bonus features a shiplap accent wall and a tongue & groove ceiling. The back porch expands nearly the width of the home, features ceiling fans and presents with privacy facing the trees. If an active lifestyle is what you're looking for, then Cresswind Charlotte is the place for you! Resort-like amenities and nearly every social club you can think of is at your fingertips! Be sure to check out the 3D tour of this home to view all of the added personal touches that you are sure to fall in love with!