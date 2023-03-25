Brand New Construction just completed and move in ready! The popular "Laurel" floorplan is open and spacious with a Gourmet Kitchen and large island overlooking the Great Room. The Custom Linear Gas Fireplace w/stacked stone is a show stopper and makes this home truly unique. This space flows to a gracious screened in porch with attached deck providing lots of options to entertain and enjoy the beautiful Carolina weather year round. The Master Suite is outfitted with a large En-Suite bathroom with His & Hers vanities, zero entry shower, and large walk-in closet. Third bedroom is a wonderful Flex-Space that can be used as a office or den (no closet in this room). Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout the main living areas and upgraded plush carpet & pad in the Master Suite. The 2 car garage has been extended by 4' providing additional space for a workshop or storage. This lovely home has over $74,000 in upgrades/selections. If you are visiting Cresswind, this home is not to be missed!