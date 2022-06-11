Welcome Home! This like-new home off of Rocky River Road is just minutes to I-485, and convenient to grocery, restaurants, and healthcare options. The heart of the home is the spacious, open-concept living/dining and kitchen with massive center island. Set off of the kitchen is the large laundry area, and the primary suite. This beautiful retreat has a sprawling walk-in closet, and a stunning private bath with dual sinks and a large glass shower. Also on this level is a den/office area with French door entry, as well as a secondary bedroom and another beautiful full bath. Upstairs, a large loft area awaits, with tons of windows for natural light. Also upstairs is a large heated and cooled storage room, as well as another full bathroom with adjoining bedroom. This home is stunning, stop by today and check it out for yourself!
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $574,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"The GOP should have never locked their doors on their own people."
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: After many denials, Broome’s determination helps his dreams become reality at Hickory Ridge
HARRISBURG — The no’s never deterred him.
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Chargers go east to bring a former Wingate star back to the area to replace retired coach
CONCORD – The Cox Mill baseball team has a new man at the helm.
Warrants are in place.
The employee stood behind the boy's parents and held up a note asking the boy if he was OK. He wasn't.
This is graduation weekend for most of our high schools. Do you remember anything about your high school graduation? Here is what I remembered…
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
A felony trafficking amount of cocaine and two pounds of marijuana were seized from his residence
The Chamber, Leading Business in Cabarrus hosted its inaugural Leadership Cabarrus Homecoming, featuring the graduation of the Class of 2022’s…