Well-maintained, original owner townhome minutes from Uptown Charlotte with a two-car attached garage. Surrounded with living and entertainment conveniences, such as Metropolitan Shopping Center, Alexander Street Park (tennis, basketball, soccer, walking trail), Plaza Midwood, Central Avenue, easy highway access and breweries! This like-new 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home offers an open concept layout, neutral paint, hardwood floors throughout the main level and whole home blinds. Kitchen features plentiful storage, tile backsplash, granite counters, stainless appliances, island with seating and connecting walk-out balcony, perfect for outdoor cooking. Bedrooms provide the ultimate comfort and privacy and include an ensuite for each room and large closet. Convenient second floor laundry. Third level bedroom leads to a spacious rooftop terrace. Pet-free home. Refrigerator, washer/dryer convey.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $575,000
