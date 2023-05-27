The sellers thought of all the details! At the front of the home are 2 bedrooms w/ ceiling fans & share a bathroom w/ upgraded cabinetry & lights. Enter the spacious open concept living area & be wowed by the custom kitchen featuring:new microwave, stainless sink, white cabinets, built in ovens, gas cooktop/stainless vent hood, custom backsplash w/a designer art glass focus tile, 8 roll-out shelves & 3 deep pot drawers & walk in pantry. The living space functions as multiple rooms within 1 space- currently a dining room & living room w/ designer fixtures. The primary suite is expansive & leads to the primary bath w/ enlarged walk in shower, overhead rain & hand held heads, upgraded cabinets, granite, light fixtures & custom closet.The outside oasis is the crown jewel to this home! The large covered patio floor is coated with an all weather non slip product. Custom stone paver patio w/steps, fenced in yard & professional landscaping creating a private serene outdoor space. Welcome home