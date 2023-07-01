Ask your Sales Consultant about Limited Time, Special Incentives for To-Be-Built Homes and Quick Move in Homes! This move-in ready home perfectly fits your lifestyle. Relax in the sun-filled great room that is bursting with natural light & is adjacent to the kitchen & casual dining area. Main Floor primary bedroom suite that provides a tranquil atmosphere with lavish bath & ample closet space. Multi-panel stacking door opens to an inviting covered patio. 10' Ceilings and 8' doors plus an upgraded trim package add to the overall luxury of the home. Explore this exceptional home today. Griffith Lakes is a spectacular new, low-maintenance community situated on almost 400 pristine acres inside of 485. The community clubhouse is projected for completion in 2025 and will feature a stunning clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, pickle ball courts, tennis court, bocce ball, grilling & firepit areas. It will overlook the beautiful lakes with miles of walking trails.