This stunning home in Cresswind Charlotte is the popular “Laurel” floor plan which has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, flex/bedroom (without a closet) & oversized 2 car garage. The living area was expanded when built to include a 10x25 “sunroom” area. The welcoming, large open floor plan has a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets & counter space, walk-in pantry & island large enough to comfortably seat 4 people. The layout flows into a spacious great room with a fireplace & built-in bookcase & a separate dining area. Outside, you’ll find a large 16x25 fenced patio with lots of room for outdoor entertaining & relaxation. The spacious primary bedroom has a trey ceiling & en suite bath which has two vanity areas with quartz countertops, a large shower & a huge walk-in closet with custom shelving. Upgrades include beautiful wood floors, laundry room cabinets, full view storm door, blinds & more. Minutes from 485 and Novant Medical Center Mint Hill.