2023 BUILDER OF THE YEAR, Copper Builders, brings you sophisticated Living in Charlotte's Belmont Neighborhood Situated in the thriving Charlotte neighborhood of Belmont is our newest community of Skyline Townes. These luxury townhomes blend modern, upscale living with walkable access to amenities designed for every lifestyle. Skyline Townes has high-end finishes and styling throughout and is crowned with a rooftop terrace offering panoramic city views. With 21 townhomes proposing two separate floor plans, each unit has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and spans 1,649 to 1,752 sqft Walk Anywhere... Spend an invigorating day at Alexander Street Park or one of the community's sports facilities. Cool down with a craft beer at a local bar or brewery. When craving something more, grab a signature burger at ACE No. 3 or some Carolina barbecue at Sweet Lew's. When business comes before pleasure, jumpstart your productivity with Hygge Coworking at Hub 933.