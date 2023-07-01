Ask your Sales Consultant about Limited Time, Special Incentives for To-Be-Built Homes and Quick Move in Homes! The open-concept great room is the perfect atmosphere for entertaining, with connectivity to the dining area & expansive views of the outdoor living space, perfect for entertaning. The first-floor primary bedroom suite features a lavish bathroom & huge walk-in closet. Flex space on the first floor. A generous garage provides additional storage and convenient parking for multiple vehicles. 10' Ceilings and 8' doors plus an upgraded trim package add to the overall luxury of the home. Griffith Lakes is a spectacular new, low-maintenance community situated on almost 400 pristine acres inside of 485. The community clubhouse is projected for completion in 2025 and will feature a stunning clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, pickle ball courts, tennis court, bocce ball, grilling & firepit areas. It will overlook the beautiful lakes with miles of walking trails.