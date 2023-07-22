The last END UNIT! 2023 BUILDER OF THE YEAR, Copper Builders, brings you sophisticated Living in Charlotte's Belmont Neighborhood Situated in the thriving Charlotte neighborhood of Belmont is our newest community of Skyline Townes. These luxury townhomes blend modern, upscale living with walkable access to amenities designed for every lifestyle. Skyline Townes has high-end finishes and styling throughout and is crowned with a rooftop terrace offering panoramic city views. Walk Anywhere... Spend an invigorating day at Alexander Street Park or one of the community's sports facilities. Cool down with a craft beer at a local bar or brewery. When craving something more, grab a signature burger at ACE No. 3 or some Carolina barbecue at Sweet Lew's. When business comes before pleasure, jumpstart your productivity with Hygge Coworking at Hub 933.
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Doing their part to help alleviate the homelessness crisis that impacts communities across the county, Cooperative Christian Ministry announce…
Sheryl Crow has shared her thoughts on Jason Aldean’s controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”
CONCORD — Tim Furr, a long-serving member of the Cabarrus County Board of Education, has informed the board members of his resignation, effect…
Traffic, history, business, elections and the great outdoors are featured in today’s Friday Five.
KANNAPOLIS — Kannapolis police are investigating what led up to a deadly stabbing early Saturday morning.