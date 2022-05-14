 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $639,000

Exceptional Craftsman-Built Home completed in 2019! Wide 1.425 Acres in Private Setting. 1374 sqft Future-Finish Upstairs. Stunning Exterior Design w/gorgeous stonework, copper-colored gutters, stone pavers, landscaping & fencing. Entry Hall opens to elegant, engineered Bamboo Flooring that flows into an Open Concept Design w/11' Clg. Natural Stone Surround Electric Fireplace & Coffee/Wine Center. Panoramic Door opens to a Screened-in Porch w/Beaded Pine Clg & Stone Paver Floor w/extended Patio. Kitchen offers Quartz Countertops, LG SS Appliances, & Walk-In Pantry. Laundry Rm & 1/2 Bath combined. Primary Suite w/Frameless, Curbless Shower & Generous Closet w/Built-Ins. Ensuite 2nd & 3rd Bedroom Design. SimplySafe & Ring Security Systems. Andersen Low-E4 SmartSun Windows. QuietZone Interior Wall Insulation. Tankless WH. 24'x32' FIN/INSUL GAR w/12' Clg, 10' doors/epoxy floor. 2nd Drive. W/D, Fridge, Freezer, Wine Cooler, Grill, Heater, Work Bench, GAR Shelves CONVEY! No HOA!

