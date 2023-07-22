Last SPENCER floorplan available! End Unit next to the greenway! As private as it gets! 2023 Builder of the Year, Copper Builders, brings you Skyline Townes situated in the thriving Charlotte neighborhood of Belmont. These luxury townhomes blend modern, upscale living with walkable access to amenities designed for every lifestyle. Skyline Townes has high-end finishes and styling throughout and is crowned with a rooftop terrace offering panoramic city views. With 21 townhomes proposing two separate floor plans, each unit has 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths and spans 1,649 to 1,752 sqft Walk Anywhere... Charlotte's Belmont neighborhood is where you can leave the car behind and explore on foot. Spend an invigorating day at Alexander Street Park or one of the community's sports facilities. Cool down with a craft beer at a local bar or brewery. When craving something more, grab a signature burger at ACE No. 3 or some Carolina barbecue at Sweet Lou's.