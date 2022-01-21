 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $650,000

Welcome to 7021 Robinson Church Rd. Charlotte, NC to an updated ranch home situated on 9.5 acres with a beautiful pond. This one level home offers character galore and has 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths with unfinished usable cellar space and huge attic space. A garage is connected by a breezeway and the location of the home is spectacular. Make it your home, rent it, or develop it! The Counter tops and appliances with either be replaced or compensation will be offered to the buyer. Other than offering compensation the house sells as/is.

