This stunning, energy efficient 3 bed, 3 bath home features 5.2kw SunPower solar panels, Generac 22kw whole home generator & electric car charging station! Once you step inside, you are greeted by an abundance of natural light in every room. The spacious living room boasts a designer fireplace & flows to the dining room which leads to an updated kitchen complete with a dreamy cast iron apron sink, island, custom backsplash & more. The guest bedroom & study are generously sized & accessible to the hall bathroom featuring a Safe Step Therapy walk in tub! Upstairs is a full private suite! The classy primary suite features a luxurious en-suite bathroom with separate double vanities & a private loo. The back den is perfect for morning coffee & a place of respite or take your morning routine to the sunroom overlooking a glorious outdoor space. Outside find a fenced oasis w/ a patio, perennials & artificial turf, overlooking the pond on a premium lot in a amenity laden community.